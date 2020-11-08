Babar Azam becomes first Pakistani to score 1,000 T20 runs for 2nd straight year

KARACHI – Pakistan's T20 Captain Babar Azam on Saturday set another record after he became the first-ever Pakistani to score 1,000 runs in a calendar year.

26-year-old Azam scored a match-winning 82 against Zimbabwe in Rawalpindi to complete its 1,000 T20I.

Azam had also scored 1,607 runs last year to end the year 2019 as the top T20I runs scorer, which makes him the first Pakistani to achieve back-to-back feats of a thousand T20I runs in two consecutive years.

Pakistan former captain Shoaib Malik had, although, scored 1,000 T20I runs on three occasions, but couldn’t achieve the feat consecutively.

Malik reached four-figure in T20Is in the year 2014 (1,030), 2016 (1,082), and 2019 (1,010).

Pakistan’s Ahmed Shahzad (1,138 in 2012), Umar Akmal (1,386 in 2016), and Imran Nazir (1,036 in 2012) have achieved this feat once.

Babar is currently the leading T20I runs scorer in the year 2020 with 1,063 runs in 26 innings.