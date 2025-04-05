Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pakistan elected member of UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs for 4 years

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has been elected as a member of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs for a four-year term.

Pakistan secured the membership during the elections of the UN Economic and Social Council in New York. Pakistan will serve as a member of the commission from 2026 to 2029.

Pakistani mission to the United Nations has expressed gratitude for the Economic and Social Council for its support in the election.

It said that being elected as a member of the Commission on Narcotic Drugs reflects the trust and confidence in Pakistan. Pakistan is ready to play an effective role in global efforts against drugs.

Pakistan has remained at the forefront of global efforts against drugs, playing a prominent role against drug smuggling, production, and use.

The United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) plays a pivotal role in shaping global drug policy. As the central policymaking body within the UN system for drug-related matters, it sets international standards for the control of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, monitors global drug trends, and promotes cooperation among nations in addressing the world drug problem.

At the United Nations, Pakistan has always played an active and constructive role in discussions related to global drug policy.

The country can enhance regional cooperation, strengthen border control mechanisms, and promote alternative development programs to eliminate drug cultivation.

