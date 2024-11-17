Miss South Africa Mia le Roux pulls out of Miss Universe Finals; here’s why

JOHANNESBURG – Mia le Roux has bowed out of the Miss Universe Stage as she takes time to heal amid health concerns.

Roux, 28, was said to be the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss South Africa, took difficult decision after careful consideration, acknowledging the weight of dreams and hopes placed on her.

In a statement, the South African beauty expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country at Miss Universe but mentioned that focusing on her health and recovery was of paramount importance.

She however called it incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon her, emphasizing her commitment to returning to full health so she can continue serving her country.

On the other hand, the Miss South Africa organisation voiced its unwavering support for le Roux, extending support for her recovery journey.

Le Roux’s historic victory as Miss South Africa in August made headlines across the globe as she became the first deaf woman to hold the title. She had been excited to represent South Africa at Miss Universe, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to showcase the country’s diversity and amplify her voice on a global stage.

Mia was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at an early age, and she uses a cochlear implant to assist with hearing.