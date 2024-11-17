Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Miss South Africa Mia le Roux pulls out of Miss Universe Finals; here’s why

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux Pulls Out Of Miss Universe Finals Heres Why

JOHANNESBURG – Mia le Roux has bowed out of the Miss Universe Stage as she takes time to heal amid health concerns.

Roux, 28, was said to be the first deaf woman to be crowned Miss South Africa, took difficult decision after careful consideration, acknowledging the weight of dreams and hopes placed on her.

In a statement, the South African beauty expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to represent her country at Miss Universe but mentioned that focusing on her health and recovery was of paramount importance.

She however called it incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes that have been placed upon her, emphasizing her commitment to returning to full health so she can continue serving her country.

On the other hand, the Miss South Africa organisation voiced its unwavering support for le Roux, extending support for her recovery journey.

Le Roux’s historic victory as Miss South Africa in August made headlines across the globe as she became the first deaf woman to hold the title. She had been excited to represent South Africa at Miss Universe, calling it a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity” to showcase the country’s diversity and amplify her voice on a global stage.

Mia was diagnosed with profound hearing loss at an early age, and she uses a cochlear implant to assist with hearing.

Noor Xarmina crowned Miss Universe Pakistan 2024

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 17 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search