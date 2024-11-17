Gujranwala Beggars spend Rs1.25 crore on Grandmothers’ lavish ‘Chaliswan Ceremony’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s begging mafia thrives on people’s generosity, amassing hundreds of thousands of rupees on a monthly basis, and in the latest case, a family stunned everyone by spending Rs1.25 Crore on Grand ‘Chaliswan’ Ceremony.

The incident was reported from ‘City of Wrestlers’, where residents are known for lavish parties. A beggar family arranged grandmother’s ‘Chaliswan’ near Rahwali Railway Station in the Cantt area, attracting thousands of attendees from across Punjab, raising questions about scale and luxury.

The ceremony started with a traditional “siri paye” breakfast, a popular dish served at such events. In the evening, a grand feast was laid out, with 250 goats slaughtered to prepare a variety of dishes. The menu included tender mutton, naan, sweet rice, with an assortment of cold beverages.

Those who arrived at ceremony were treated to a feast in private marquees, where they enjoyed the lavish setting and desi food. The grandeur of the event has left many astonished, especially considering the family’s background.

Despite being known for their beggary, the family managed to host an event of this scale, leading to questions about the source of the funds used for such an extravagant occasion.