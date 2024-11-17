Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Gujranwala Beggars spend Rs1.25 crore on Grandmothers’ lavish ‘Chaliswan Ceremony’

Gujranwala Beggars Spend Rs1 25 Crore On Grandmothers Lavish Chaliswan Ceremony

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s begging mafia thrives on people’s generosity, amassing hundreds of thousands of rupees on a monthly basis, and in the latest case, a family stunned everyone by spending Rs1.25 Crore on Grand ‘Chaliswan’ Ceremony.

The incident was reported from ‘City of Wrestlers’, where residents are known for lavish parties. A beggar family arranged grandmother’s ‘Chaliswan’ near Rahwali Railway Station in the Cantt area, attracting thousands of attendees from across Punjab, raising questions about scale and luxury.

The ceremony started with a traditional “siri paye” breakfast, a popular dish served at such events. In the evening, a grand feast was laid out, with 250 goats slaughtered to prepare a variety of dishes. The menu included tender mutton, naan, sweet rice, with an assortment of cold beverages.

Those who arrived at ceremony were treated to a feast in private marquees, where they enjoyed the lavish setting and desi food. The grandeur of the event has left many astonished, especially considering the family’s background.

Despite being known for their beggary, the family managed to host an event of this scale, leading to questions about the source of the funds used for such an extravagant occasion.

‘Beggar’ found with over Rs0.5m, passport in Sargodha

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 17 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 279
Euro EUR 290.85 293.6
UK Pound Sterling GBP 349.55 353.05
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.35 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 181.25 181.43
Bahrain Dinar BHD 731.21 739.21
Canadian Dollar CAD 198.16 200.56
China Yuan CNY 38.58 38.98
Danish Krone DKK 39.58 39.98
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.37 35.72
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.92 1.98
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 894.99 904.49
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.5 63.1
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.14 165.14
Norwegian Krone NOK 24.78 25.08
Omani Riyal OMR 715.66 724.16
Qatari Riyal QAR 75.62 76.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206.27 208.27
Swedish Krona SEK 25.82 26.12
Swiss Franc CHF 311.45 314.25
Thai Baht THB 7.93 8.08
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search