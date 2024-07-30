‘Beggar’ found with over Rs0.5m, passport in Sargodha

SARGODHA – An elderly man, allegedly a beggar, was found unconscious on Khushab Road in Sargodha, Punjab, with over Rs0.5 million in his possession. He was rescued by the Rescue 1122 team.
Rescue 1122 reported that the man had Rs534,000 and a passport indicating multiple trips to Saudi Arabia.
The man was returned his cash and belongings after being discharged from the hospital, as confirmed by rescue authorities.
Last September, it was revealed that some Pakistani nationals were using Umrah visas for begging in Saudi Arabia.
The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development informed the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that many beggars travel abroad via human trafficking channels.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 30, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 278.4 for buying and 280.1 for selling. Euro's buying rate moved up to 301.75 and selling rate is 303.85.
British Pound rate is 356 for buying, and 360.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.80 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.4
|280.1
|Euro
|EUR
|301.75
|303.85
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|360.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.80
|77.25
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.80
|74.53
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.85
|186.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.05
|749.05
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.75
|205.75
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.15
|40.55
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.65
|36
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908
|917
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.85
|59.65
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.15
|171.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.4
|204.4
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.6
|26.9
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.05
|311.55
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.5
|7.65
