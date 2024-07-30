Former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ibad to launch new party

Dr Ishratul Ibad, the former Sindh governor, has unveiled plans to launch a new political party, marking his return to the political arena after a long hiatus.

Dr Ibad, who previously led the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has been residing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) since stepping down as Sindh governor in 2016.

In his statement, Dr Ibad, who held the governorship for 14 years, expressed his intention to invite MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) leaders to join his new party, putting aside any past differences.

He mentioned that the current government has limited time, a claim disputed by ministers who insist they will complete their five-year term.

Dr Ibad highlighted that political and economic instability have reached “dangerous levels” and also pointed out the worsening security situation.

He emphasized the need for strict measures against corruption to achieve economic prosperity.

“If governance fails, the situation can take any turn. The country needs rigorous accountability at this moment. Not only should corrupt elements be held accountable, but also those who fail to meet merit,” he stated.