‘Awam Pakistan’ – Miftah Ismail announces launching of new political party in July

KARACHI – PML-N disgruntled leader and former finance minister Miftah Ismail has announced that a new political party will be launched next month.
Talking to a private news channel, Miftah Ismail disclosed that the conveners of the new party named "Awam Pakistan" will be Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The formal announcement of Awam Pakistan will take place on July 6 in Islamabad, he said.
Ismail stated that the objective behind forming the new party is to change the system. He expressed a desire for the people to make their own decisions and have the freedom to work.
He further mentioned that they will take their message to the people and have contacts with political figures across the country. The new party will include Sardar Mehtab Abbasi, Javaid Abbasi, Zaeem Qadri, and Dr. Zafar Mirza.
He also informed that Sheikh Salahuddin, Rana Zahid Tofiq, Zahid Banoori, and Anwar Somro will also be associated with the new party.
Both Miftah Ismail and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have long been part of the Nawaz Sharif’s political party, PML-N, but they differences developed when Maryam Nawaz was given top positions in the party.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
