PSX hits to all-time high above 80,000 as bulls dominate trading floor

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) maintained its record-breaking spree as the benchmark KSE 100 index soared to an all-time high above 80,000 during intraday trading on Friday.
The spectacular rally comes despite growing concerns over the proposed budgetary taxation measures for the fiscal year 2024-25.
The KSE-100 gained over 1,200 points to cross the 80,000 mark as it closed at 78,801 a day earlier when it also registered bullish trend.
Experts link the buying spree with the government's move to finalise a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after Budget 2024-25 announcement.
This years' budget was aimed to meet fiscal targets to bolster the case for a new IMF bailout deal.
Recent statements from rating agencies Fitch and Moody’s also pushed market rally.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
