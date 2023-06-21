Gold price declines by Rs1,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued to decline in Pakistan on Wednesday for third consecutive day of the running business week.

The price of per tola gold dropped by Rs1,800 to close at Rs218,700 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold saw a decrease of Rs1,543 to settle at Rs187,500, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity declined by $17 to settle at $1,934 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver remained unchanged as Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.