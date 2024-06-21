Transgender TikToker shows off dance moves at Pattoki Police Khidmat centre amid rain

SAHIWAL – A transgender TikToker was spotted enthralling people with her dancing moves at the Police Khidmat Markaz in Pattoki.

The transgender person, whose identity is yet to be known, reached the police office after rain brought relief to Pattoki and other cities of Punjab from scorching heat.

The person can be seen shaking the legs within the premises of the police office and also filming it for sharing on social media.

After video went viral, DPO Kasur Isa Sukhera has taken notice of the incident and ordered the DSP legal to conduct an inquiry into it.

Police claimed that the transgender person had shared the video from her social media account.