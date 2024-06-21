Search

Pakistani divas reveal birth decade for first time on camera

09:48 AM | 21 Jun, 2024
Source: social media

KARACHI – Pakistan celebrities have revealed their birth decade for first time in front of camera, with fans guessing the exact age of their favourite actress.

Yashma Gill, Kubra Khan, Komal Mir, Kinza Hashmi and others attended the premiere of the Pakistani film "Na Baligh Afrad," when they were asked the questions about their birth decade by a YouTuber.

Actress Komal Meer humorously responded that she was born in the 1970s decade. Based on her answer, Komal Meer would be approximately between 50 to 54 years old.

When asked Kinza Hashmi, she took some time before stating she was born in the 1990s. Similarly, Yashma Gill revealed that she was also born in 90s, while she indicated that her friend Hania Amir was born in the 1980s.

When the YouTuber asked Kubra Khan the same question, the actress claimed she was born in 1993, making her only 31 years old.

Actress and model Amina Ilyas also disclosed that she was also from the 1990s decade.

