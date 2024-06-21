Pakistani divas reveal birth decade for first time on camera

KARACHI – Pakistan celebrities have revealed their birth decade for first time in front of camera, with fans guessing the exact age of their favourite actress.
Yashma Gill, Kubra Khan, Komal Mir, Kinza Hashmi and others attended the premiere of the Pakistani film "Na Baligh Afrad," when they were asked the questions about their birth decade by a YouTuber.
Actress Komal Meer humorously responded that she was born in the 1970s decade. Based on her answer, Komal Meer would be approximately between 50 to 54 years old.
When asked Kinza Hashmi, she took some time before stating she was born in the 1990s. Similarly, Yashma Gill revealed that she was also born in 90s, while she indicated that her friend Hania Amir was born in the 1980s.
When the YouTuber asked Kubra Khan the same question, the actress claimed she was born in 1993, making her only 31 years old.
Actress and model Amina Ilyas also disclosed that she was also from the 1990s decade.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 21, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.6 for buying and 280.75 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 297 and selling rate is 299.5 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.75.
Forex Rates
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.6
|280.75
|Euro
|EUR
|297
|299.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.75
|73.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.2
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.91
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203.5
|205.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.4
|38.8
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.11
|40.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.9
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.62
|916.62
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.07
|59.67
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.98
|172.98
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.62
|731.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.53
|77.23
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.68
|26.98
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|315.08
|317.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.59
|7.74
