Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially call it quits
Web Desk
02:10 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially call it quits
Share

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez say they have officially parted ways, calling off their engagement after reversing their breakup announcement.

Leaving their fans shocked, the 51-year-old singer told TODAY in a statement that they ending their two-year engagement.

“We have realised we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.”

“We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

At the moment, the exes are "very cordial," according to the second source, who shared that they are going to remain friends.

However, J-Lo has no plans to see Rodriguez at the moment, despite his efforts of trying to make it work.

"He is respecting her wishes right now, but has high hopes they will get back together," a third source close to J.Lo revealed. "He's doing anything in his power to make J.Lo happy." 

The public announcement of the two is a clear indication that the ex-couple's bombshell decision has set the tone of finality to their four-year relationship. Lopez and Alex's whirlwind romance eventually collapsed after years of relationship. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off ... 04:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

Hollywood’s celebrated couple Jennifer Lopez and  Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement ...

More From This Category
Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot
03:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Aurat March organisers and participants booked ...
01:52 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Falak Shabbir updates fans on Sarah Khan's health
01:27 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Salam-e-Ajizana – Atif Aslam releases special ...
10:45 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
Nora Fatehi flaunts curves in latest video
11:25 PM | 15 Apr, 2021
Mahira Khan shares love-filled birthday note for ...
07:30 PM | 15 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot
03:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr