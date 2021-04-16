PM Imran reshuffles federal cabinet, inducting Shaukat Tareen as Pakistan’s new finance minister
Web Desk
02:41 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
PM Imran reshuffles federal cabinet, inducting Shaukat Tareen as Pakistan’s new finance minister
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reshuffled the federal cabinet, according to reports in local media.

Shaukat Tareen has been appointed as the country's new finance minister, replacing federal minister Hammad Azhar, who has now been appointed as the Minister for Energy.

Replaced by Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub has taken the ministry of Economic Affairs that was previously held by Khusro Bakhtiar.

Bakhtiar has now been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production

Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry have swapped the ministries of Science and Technology and Information and Broadcasting.

More From This Category
Social media sites 'back to normal' in Pakistan ...
03:11 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Pakistan launches Pass Track App for incoming ...
01:01 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Pakistan starts freezing TLP assets after ban
12:43 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
Pakistan’s Imran, Turkey’s Erdogan discuss ...
12:07 PM | 16 Apr, 2021
PTA suspends social media platforms across ...
11:33 AM | 16 Apr, 2021
PM Imran to announce development package for ...
11:05 AM | 16 Apr, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Pakistani actress Shehzeen Rahat ties the knot
03:26 PM | 16 Apr, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr