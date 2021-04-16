PM Imran reshuffles federal cabinet, inducting Shaukat Tareen as Pakistan’s new finance minister

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has reshuffled the federal cabinet, according to reports in local media.

Shaukat Tareen has been appointed as the country's new finance minister, replacing federal minister Hammad Azhar, who has now been appointed as the Minister for Energy.

Replaced by Hammad Azhar, Omar Ayub has taken the ministry of Economic Affairs that was previously held by Khusro Bakhtiar.

Bakhtiar has now been appointed the Minister for Industries and Production

Shibli Faraz and Fawad Chaudhry have swapped the ministries of Science and Technology and Information and Broadcasting.