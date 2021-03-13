Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement amid scandal
Web Desk
04:59 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez call off engagement amid scandal
Share

Hollywood’s celebrated couple Jennifer Lopez and  Alex Rodriguez have called off their two-year engagement amid scandal, leaving fans heartbroken.

Rumours are rife that the duo called it quits in the wake of Rodriguez's scandal with 'Southern Charm' star Madison LeCroy.

Taking the Internet by storm, the public announcement of the two celebrities is a clear indication that the ex-couple's bombshell decision has set the tone of finality to their four-year relationship.

The sad news left the fans utterly shocked since this was not anticipated as the loved-up couple were last spotted together in the Dominican Republic, where Jennifer is busy filming her upcoming thriller, 'Shotgun Wedding'.

Earlier, Jennifer and Alex had to postpone their wedding twice due to the pandemic and Alex had been quite vocal that he can't wait to marry his lady love.  

On the other hand, Lopez was reported to have said: "We cancelled it, and since then we haven’t really talked about it. There’s no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands."

Lopez and Alex whirlwind romance eventually collapsed after years of relationship. On the work front, Alex is getting ready for baseball season and J.Lo is busy filming her movie in the Dominican Republic.

Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West 03:55 PM | 20 Feb, 2021

Kimye fans were left utterly heartbroken as the news of  Kim Kardashian filing for divorce from rapper Kanye West ...

More From This Category
Mawra Hocane breaks silence on Aiman Khan’s ...
07:20 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
'Major missing' – Alia Bhatt shares ...
04:40 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Meray Paas Tum Ho actor Mehar Bano’s stance on ...
06:34 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Pawri girl thanks fans as she hits 1.3 million ...
05:18 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam all set to make ...
03:44 PM | 13 Mar, 2021
Virat Kohli shares adorable photo with Anuskha ...
11:58 PM | 12 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mawra Hocane breaks silence on Aiman Khan’s remarks
07:20 PM | 13 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr