It's raining money in Mandi Bahauddin! (VIDEO)

Everybody was in awe at a wedding in Punjab's Mandi Bahauddin district, where currency notes were showered from a helicopter on the guests.

In the video of the bizarre scenes, shared by Channel24, rose petals and money can be seen raining down from a chopper hovering over the venue.

In most parts of Punjab, it is customary to shower the guests arriving at a wedding with rose petals, but the groom’s brothers took it to the next level by hiring the chopper to shower the groom’s arrival with currency notes and rose petals as he travelled from Harraya village for a marriage hall situated at Phalia Road.