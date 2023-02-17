Malala Yousafzai vows to support Afghan and Iranian women

Being one of the activists in the world to talk about the plight of women in the 21st century, the Youngest Nobel laureate and Pakistani public figure Malala Yousafzai has dedicated her life and platform to raising awareness for the oppressed women of all ages and walks of life.

The 25-year-old activist recently spoke at the Arizona Speaker Series in Phoenix where she stated that it has become intolerable and horrific to know that a woman could be executed for wearing a loose headscarf in Iran.

Yousafzai made sure to question the maltreatment of Afghani and Iranian women at the hands of authorities, and demand justice from those in power.

The Pakistani education rights activist suggested that the situation for women and girls in conservative Iran is becoming “unbearable.” Malala added that while she could not stand the sight of the severity of the situation over the years.

An advocate for basic human rights, Yousafzai said that she would continue to support Iranian women.

While Iranian officials term the "protests" as "riots" following the death of 22-year-old woman Mahasa Amini in police custody, the rest of the world stands strong with the oppressed people trying to raise their voices against the regime. The situation in Iran worsened after Amini mysteriously passed away in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly breaching the country’s dress code for women.

“We cannot even imagine the situation women and girls are facing, it is unbearable,” the Nobel peace prize winner cried.

“[Unfortunately], that is the reality of women right now in Iran. I want to tell our sisters in Iran that we stand with you, we’re supporting you and your movement for your freedom, for your basic human rights,” Yousafzai added.

She also spoke about Afghani women who suffer at the hands of the Taliban administration which banned them from attending schools and workplaces.

“I think it is tough for women in Afghanistan. It is tough for women around the world because we are seeing something similar happening in many places where a group of men or institutions or governments are interfering in women’s lives and telling them what to wear, how to speak, how to dress,” she suggested.

“The Taliban have not just banned sports for women and girls, they’ve actively intimidated and harassed those who once played sports,” the activist concluded.

As of December 2022, Iranian courts have sentenced more than 400 people to jail for up to 10 years, and executed two men in connection with the unrest over their involvement in protests to Amini’s death.