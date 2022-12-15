Malala experiences cultural richness during visit to Lahore's historic walled city
10:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Pakistan’s Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai along with family members visited Delhi Lahore's historic walled city on Thursday.

The education activist, who is visiting the ‘heart of Pakistan’ these days, experienced the culture in as she toured in an entourage. She also visited the Royal Bath in the walled city and went to visit the iconic Wazir Khan Mosque.

Malala along with her husband and parents also visited greater Iqbal Park to visit Lahore Fort. During her recent tour, Walled City Authority officials showed her all the historical places.

With a living history of over a millennium, Lahore’s Walled City serves as the historic core of the metropolis and forms a part of the country’s rich cultural heritage.

On Wednesday, she visited a public school and shared views with officials over education quality. She also met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi and discussed with him the issues being faced by students.

