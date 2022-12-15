Why does Ahmed Ali Butt's wife wear hijab?

Lollywood's prominent actor Ahmad Ali Butt’s wife and former actress Fatima Khan stays as low-key as possible and the reason will melt your heart.

Khan who recently made an appearance on her darling husband’s show, Super Over, revealed the reason why she left the glamor industry.

Khan also unveiled the reasons behind her overall change in her personality and why she started living a religious life.

In response to a question, Khan suggested: “I consider myself to be a woman who has experienced a variety of things. When I lived in the UK, I kept close tabs on my western friends."

Khan further added, "I recall one Christmas when my friends changed out of their short dresses and into long skirts and jeans before going back to their homes. I was shocked by their behavior and asked them why, to which they replied, we are going home, so why would we wear these clothes at home?"

The former actress said, “I then realized that although we are greatly influenced by western culture, it is not even their true culture; they also dress modestly at home. I also used to wear short clothes, but that experience changed me

Relieved, Khan concldued, "I want future generations to understand that we should adhere to our culture rather than copying western culture, which is untrue; additionally, when I wore short clothes, people respected me; now that I wear a hijab, they refer to me as Peerni or fundamentalist.”

For those unversed, Fatima Khan used to work in PTV's hit comedy drama Shashlik. She quit the industry after her marriage and moved to UK, and announced her comeback after her divorce. She later got married to actor Ahmad Ali Butt and left the showbiz industry permanently.