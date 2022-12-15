Aymen Saleem reveals how unimportant desi aunties ask annoying questions
Web Desk
11:17 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Source: Aymen Saleem (Instagram)
Lollywood's up-and-coming actress Aymen Saleem has proved that she is a force to be reckoned with.

The 29-year-old diva, who debuted with the blockbuster drama serial Chupke Chupke, has been amassing a huge fan following — thanks to her charisma and acting prowess.

In her recent podcast with Shivani Pau, the Paristaan actor mentioned how the unimportant desi aunties ask the most important questions regarding one's personal life. 

Aymen is the daughter of former cricket legend Saleem Yousef. The 25-year-old has a passion for the showbiz industry, which may have come naturally as she is the niece of the legendary singer Nazia Hassan.

On the work front, Aymen Saleem has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.

Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's outfit
11:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

