Is Lt Gen (r) Faiz Hameed stepping into politics?

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan’s former director-general of the Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hamid was recently spotted attending a political gathering of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in his hometown of Chakwal, weeks after he hung his boots from service.

In a viral clip, the former three-star general can be seen sitting on a sofa as a local leader of the former ruling party openly invites him to join mainstream politics for the sake of the prosperity of his district and Pakistan as well.

Citing the ex-general’s contributions during his service, PTI Chakwal's vice-president Chaudhry Khursheed says "you can still continue to serve our country in a better way," adding "it's God’s will as you could not make it to the most coveted post in the armed forces."

The former spymaster does not speak at the gathering, but only bows his head in a gesture of respect for the man who heaped praise on him. The context of the meeting is yet to be confirmed independently, but Khursheed says the former general was a guest at his house.

Many in political quarters say that Faiz, who is believed to be close to former prime minister Imran Khan, is considering to try his luck in politics. Faiz is widely seen as being partial to PTI while he also faced the ire of ruling alliance members.

The video sparked another debate as retired general and judiciary members are not allowed to take part in active politics for a period of two years after stepping down from their role.

Faiz Hameed's host also agreed to the same in an interaction with a TV channel anchor, saying that the former general has "no immediate plans" to enter politics.

Faiz resigned last month as Bahawalpur Corps Commander, soon after the announcement of Gen Asim Munir as the new Chief of Army Staff (COAS).