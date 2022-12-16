8th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack being observed today

PESHAWAR – The 8th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar is being observed today (Friday) across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has directed all schools in the province to hold special functions and prayers in connection with the heart-wrenching incident today.

Separately, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation’s heart.

He said the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation’s resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

On this day in 2014, six terrorists stormed the Army Public School Peshawar and martyred 147 innocent students and teachers of the school.