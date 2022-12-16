8th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack being observed today
Web Desk
08:26 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
8th anniversary of APS Peshawar attack being observed today
Source: file photo
Share

PESHAWAR – The 8th anniversary of terrorist attack on Army Public School Peshawar is being observed today (Friday) across the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has directed all schools in the province to hold special functions and prayers in connection with the heart-wrenching incident today.

Separately, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf said the pain of Army Public School Peshawar tragedy is still fresh in the nation’s heart.

He said the resilience and courage of the bereaved families and students of APS have reinforced the nation’s resolve to root out militancy in all forms and manifestations.

On this day in 2014, six terrorists stormed the Army Public School Peshawar and martyred 147 innocent students and teachers of the school.

More From This Category
Pakistan not receiving any discounted energy from ...
11:26 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Early market closure, 4-day working week ...
11:00 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Bilawal Bhutto condemns India for terrorism in ...
10:29 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Malala experiences cultural richness during visit ...
10:05 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Late Aamir Liaquat’s wife Dania Shah arrested ...
08:56 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Imran Khan finally gets back on his feet after ...
07:15 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

Horoscope
Check Today's Horoscope – December 15, 2022
08:00 AM | 15 Dec, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Janvhi Kapoor stuns in Pakistani designer's outfit
11:42 PM | 15 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr