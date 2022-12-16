Today's gold rates in Pakistan - 16 December 2022
09:38 AM | 16 Dec, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan - 16 December 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs171,500 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 147,850. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 132,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 153,950.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Karachi PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Islamabad PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Peshawar PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Quetta PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Sialkot PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Attock PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Gujranwala PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Jehlum PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Multan PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Bahawalpur PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Gujrat PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Nawabshah PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Chakwal PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Hyderabad PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Nowshehra PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Sargodha PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Faisalabad PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030
Mirpur PKR 171,500 PKR 2,030

TOP LISTS

