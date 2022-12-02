PM Shehbaz approves early retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday approved the premature retirement of Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed.
The development came after the appointment of General Syed Asim Munir as Chief of the Army Staff and General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee.
The prime minister okayed Faiz Hameed’s request for premature retirement which was due in April 2023.
Lt-General Azhar Abbas, whose name was also included in the list of six senior Army officers forwarded to PM House for top appointments, had also reportedly decided to take premature retirement from service.
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed, who was currently serving as commander of the Bahawalpur Corps, was due to retire on April 30, 2023, while Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas was serving as the Chief of General Staff (CGS) at the moment and his retirement is due on April 27, 2023.
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed resigns a day ... 09:44 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed Lieutenant has submitted an application seeking early retirement to ...
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Who is Farhat Shahzadi aka Farah Gogi?02:22 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Former US envoy Dr Asad Majeed appointed foreign secretary03:02 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- 'A tragedy': For the first time, Rabi Pirzada talks about her leaked ...02:22 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- PM Shehbaz approves early retirement of Lt Gen Faiz Hameed01:53 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Election process and football activities making rapid progress in ...01:29 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
-
-
- Shehnaaz Gill shares romantic photos with Vicky Kaushal09:22 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Shah Rukh Khan spotted performing Umrah08:31 PM | 1 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
- Shehbaz Sharif, Imran Khan, Gen Bajwa named among world’s 500 most ...10:36 PM | 1 Nov, 2022