Aymen Saleem plays piano to wish her father a happy birthday

Noor Fatima
11:14 PM | 8 Dec, 2022
Congratulations are in order for former Pakistani cricketer, Saleem Yousuf, as he celebrates his 62nd birthday.

Out of all the people congratulating Yousuf, the accomplished cricketer's actress daughter Aymen Saleem had the best wish for her dear father.

Saleem hails from a strong background — being the daughter of an iconic cricketer and the niece of Queen of South Asian pop Nazia Hassan — and so, the Chupke Chupke actress is as grand as her legacy.

Playing the piano, the Paristan actress sang an impromptu Happy Birthday song for her father.

Saleem captioned the video, "Happy birthday Pa. You're my guiding light, my best friend, my biggest strength and my biggest weakness. I love you more than words can ever describe."

On the work front, the 29-year-old starlet has worked in drama serials, including Chupke Chupke, Ibn-e-Hawa, and Paristan.

