'Parizaad' famed Ilma Jaffri dazzles fans with gorgeous bridal shoot
Pakistani actor and model Ilma Jaffri makes her admirers turn heads with her new look.
This time around, Ilma was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for a tempting fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck.
Dressed in dazzling wedding attire, the actor mimicked a regal look coupled with her antique-style jewelry and bridal makeup.
Jaffri also joined the viral Mera Dil Ye Pukaare Aaja bandwagon by showcasing her dance moves in a recent reel.
The starlet rose to fame with the famous Pakistani serial Parizaad in which she played a wifey role.
Is 'Parizaad' sequel in the making? 07:35 PM | 20 Jun, 2022
Ahmed Ali Akbar's Parizaad has emerged as a fan favourite with its promising storyline, and the popular drama came to ...
