Mehwish Hayat shuts down Aamir Liaquat over harsh comments

KARACHI - Popular Pakistani star Mehwish Hayat’s recent tweet condemning the killing of Iranian leader Qasem Soleimani has been hit with a sexist remark again. This time by the host and MNA Aamir Liaquat.

Calling her an ‘item girl’ Liaquat had tweeted on Sunday telling the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz recipient to refrain from giving irrelevant comments on political issues.

تمغہ امتیاز کا مطلب یہ نہیں ہے کہ آئٹم گرل امتیازی بیانات دیں، اُنہیں پاکستان کی پالیسی کے ساتھ چلنا چاہئیے اور ویسے بھی قاسم سلیمانی اگر حیات ہوتے تو کیا ایران میں انہیں پرفارم کرنے بلاتے؟ https://t.co/NfDnwFaPSo — Aamir Liaquat Husain (@AamirLiaquat) January 5, 2020

Responding to the tweet, Hayat said this ‘item girl’ is exercising her ‘democratic right’ to have an opinion while he keeps ‘stooping low’ by making personal jibes at her.

The JPNA starlet also stated that she is still waiting for him to file a case against her on her last film Load Wedding.

This is not the first time that Liaquat has targeted Hayat. He went after her after she posted a dance rehearsal video that people were upset with because of her ‘inappropriate’ clothing and ‘indecent’ dance moves.

Liaquat wrote on Twitter that it’s the government’s decision whether or not to take back her Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, but for now, she should be given another award from Imtiaz store instead. He also called actor Ahsan Khan ‘naive’, for performing with Hayat at an award ceremony.

