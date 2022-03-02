TikTok star Hareem Shah's new swimming pool video goes viral

TikTok's controversy queen Hareem Shah continues to create an uproar on the internet with her peculiar escapades and this time is no exception either.

Shah gave a sneak peek into her old adventure as she enjoyed a pool party where her friend pushed her into a swimming pool despite Shah's reluctance.

Refusing to embrace her adventurous side, Hareem and her friend seem to be in a quarrel where she laughing declines to jump into the pool. Later, her friend jokingly pushes her into the swimming pool, leaving Hareem utterly shocked.

For the unversed, TikToker Hareem Shah rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys a huge fan following with her TikTok videos.