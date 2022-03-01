TikToker Hareem Shah narrowly escapes lion attack (VIDEO)
LAHORE – Pakistani social media sensation Hareem, who remained in news for all the wrong reasons, has recently escaped a lion attack.
Fiza Hussain, known as Hareem Shah, shared the clip on official Instagram in which she escaped an attack from a big cat during a shooting.
Shah escaped unhurt as she was posing while standing next to the four-legged carnivore who attempted to get hold of Shah however the owner, Khuram Riaz Gujjar – another Tiktoker who is known for keeping wild pets, can be seen pulling the animal with neck collar.
The big cat then attempted to escape the owner however he got hold of him and also slapped him for the aggressive encounter.
The incident is not the first one as the trend of keeping exotic wildlife animals is a way to flex wealth in the Pakistani elite.
Last month, a video of a man driving a car along with a tiger on the passenger seat went viral. In the clip, a man could be seen driving a luxurious vehicle in a posh area of the seaside metropolis with a tiger sitting on the passenger seat with its face out of the window.
Karachi man takes ‘pet’ tiger to a ride in ... 05:55 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – A man in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi was filmed driving around the metropolitan with ...
