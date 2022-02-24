Karachi man takes ‘pet’ tiger to a ride in viral video
KARACHI – A man in Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi was filmed driving around the metropolitan with his pet “tiger” and a video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
The video was recorded in a porch area of the city by a commuter. It shows the tiger sticking its head out of the moving car window.
The Sindh Wildlife Department has announced to take action against the individual after the video went viral on social media.
However, the area where the incident took place is yet to be confirmed.
According to Pakistan’s wildlife law, citizens are not allowed to any wild animal, and people involved in such violations can face fine up to Rs0.5 million.
Tiger, leopard cubs stolen from Karachi zoo 02:18 PM | 9 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – Cubs of tigers and leopards have been stolen from a private zoo located at the Super Highway in the ...
