Pakistan embassy issues message for students as Russia launches ‘military operation’ in Ukraine

05:58 PM | 24 Feb, 2022
KYIV – Pakistan said on Thursday that its students in Ukraine to move to Ternopil as efforts for their evacuation are being made after Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.

In a message on Twitter, the Pakistani embassy in Ukraine said that the airspace of the country is closed due to the ongoing situation.

“The Embassy is in touch with the students who couldn't leave according to the Advice given to them earlier”.

The students have been asked to go to Ternopil, where arrangements for their evacuation will be made as the situation allows, it added.

Earlier this month, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Ukraine Dr Noel I. Khokhar asked the students to stay at their universities and carry on with their studies despite warnings by Western countries that Russia could launch military operation in its neighbouring state anytime.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in a move he said aimed to protect civilians that didn’t include plans to occupy Russia’s smaller neighbor.

Amid the full special military operation, explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities. Reports said that several troops were killed in the ongoing confrontation.

