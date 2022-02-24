Missiles rain down in Eastern Ukraine as Russia begins military operation

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin early Thursday announced a special military operation in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region in a move he said aimed to protect civilians that didn’t include plans to occupy Russia’s smaller neighbor.

Reports in international media said Russian forces rendered unusable Ukrainian navy and captured Boryspil Airport in Kyiv.

In a televised address, the Russian President urged Ukrainian soldiers to surrender and return to their homes saying Moscow did not plan to occupy Ukraine.

Putin’s statement came after the Kremlin said rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine urged Moscow for military help against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Ukraine leaders called on the international community saying Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said “Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now.”

Amid the full special military operation, explosions were heard in several Ukrainian cities.

United States President Joe Biden also reacted to the invasion. He said the West would respond in a united and decisive way to an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces on Ukraine.

Biden lamenting at situation said “Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. The world will hold Russia accountable.” Biden will address the nation at noon on Thursday, and on Wednesday night he condemned Russia's 'unprovoked and unjustified attack.'

Moscow entered Ukraine days after recognizing the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in eastern Ukraine.

Oil prices soared as Putin vows retaliation

The oil prices in the international market soared past $100 for the first time in more than seven years. Brent surged to $100.04 a barrel after the announcement, as concerns grew about a full-scale conflict in eastern Europe, per reports.

The ongoing crisis fanned concerns over supplies of basic commodities like wheat and metals just as demand rallies owing to the reopening of economies after pandemic lockdowns.