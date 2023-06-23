Search

PakistanTop News

Army Act applies to civilians, CJP Bandial tells petitioners

Says provoking a serving army officer twas a serious crime

Web Desk 09:40 PM | 23 Jun, 2023
Army Act applies to civilians, CJP Bandial tells petitioners
Source: File photos

ISLAMABAD – Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has observed that the Army Act applies to civilians. 

A seven-member bench of the Supreme Court consisting of CJP Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Muneeb Akhtar, Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Ayesha Malik and Justice Mazahir Ali Naqvi is hearing multiple petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts. 

Retaliating to the violent attacks of May 9, the government decided to try the rioters under military laws. Enraged supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) vandalised army installations and buildings after the paramilitary force Rangers arrested PTI Chairman Imran Khan "unlawfully" on the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises.

The petitions, separately filed by PTI Chairman Imran Khan, former chief justice Jawwad S Khawaja, legal expert Aitzaz Ahsan and five civil society members have requested the apex court to declare the government's decision to try the May 9 rioters under the Army Act unconstitutional.

Citing Justice Shah during the hearing, CJP Bandial said the army was directly affected when it comes to matters like national security.

"Provoking a serving army officer for conspiracy against national security was a serious crime," the CJP remarked, adding that review of the Army Act clauses was not needed.

"It wasn't correct to say that civilians cannot be tried in the military courts ever. A civilian is tried in the military court if he incites the army for treason."

It needs to be seen what method was adopted to bring civilians under the jurisdiction of military courts, and on which basis the anti-terrorism court (ATC) sent the cases to the military courts, he added.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Larger SC bench including Justice Qazi Faez Isa to hear pleas against civilians' trial in military courts

11:39 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Transfer of state land to Pakistan Army is unlawful, rules LHC

11:59 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

What will be Army’s role in Pakistan’s new national investment council?

12:36 PM | 21 Jun, 2023

Pakistan unveils Economic Revival Plan backed by army

11:38 PM | 20 Jun, 2023

Pakistan Army ranks 7th in global military strength index

02:21 PM | 17 Jun, 2023

Pakistan Army secures second position in UK’s International Pace Sticking Competition

05:40 PM | 16 Jun, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shehbaz arrives in London, likely to meet Nawaz

10:26 PM | 23 Jun, 2023

Horoscope

Daily horoscope – June 23, 2023

08:31 AM | 23 Jun, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on June 23, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 23, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289.4 292.15
Euro EUR 317.5 320.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 369 372
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.2 81
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77
Australian Dollar AUD 202 204
Bahrain Dinar BHD 764.02 772.02
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226
China Yuan CNY 40.01 40.41
Danish Krone DKK 42.24 42.64
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.7 37.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.5 3.61
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 934.93 943.83
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.67 62.27
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.74 179.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.72 27.02
Omani Riyal OMR 746.55 754.55
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.21 78.91
Singapore Dollar SGD 218 220
Swedish Korona SEK 26.57 26.87
Swiss Franc CHF 320.87 323.37
Thai Bhat THB 8.27 8.42

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – June 23, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today  

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 218,000 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs186,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs171,324 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 199,832.    

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (23 June 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Karachi PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Islamabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Peshawar PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Quetta PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sialkot PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Attock PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujranwala PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Jehlum PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Multan PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Bahawalpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Gujrat PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nawabshah PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Chakwal PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Hyderabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Nowshehra PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Sargodha PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Faisalabad PKR 218000 PKR 2706
Mirpur PKR 218000 PKR 2706

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Shaheen Shah Afridi Profile

Dr Aafia Siddiqui Story

Imran Riaz Khan | Family | Age | Father & Wife [Complete Biography]

Profile: Shoaib Hashmi

Profile: Saim Ayub

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: