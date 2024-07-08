Search

CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

Web Desk
08:41 AM | 8 Jul, 2024
CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Counter Terrorism Department Ali Raza and a security guard were assassinated in a targetted attack in Karachi's Karimabad on Sunday night.

The famous CTD officer, who was said to be friend of late Chaudhry Aslam, was gunned down by unidentified assailants at Shakeel Corporation, Karimabad, Block 1.

The martyred officer was known in several operations against members of banned groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), sectarian organizations, and sub-nationalist factions.

Raza was reportedly visiting some friend in Karachi locality and while leaving his bulletproof vehicle, two bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing.

Raza got critical injuries and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and head. Although a bullet was recovered, his family did not permit a complete post-mortem examination.

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah expressed his sorrow and anger over the attack. A spokesperson stated that he paid tribute to the fallen officer and extended his condolences to the family.

Shah also directed Inspector General of Police to conduct an investigation and submit a report.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

