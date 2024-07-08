CTD DSP Ali Raza assassinated in targeted attack by gunmen in Karachi

KARACHI – Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Counter Terrorism Department Ali Raza and a security guard were assassinated in a targetted attack in Karachi's Karimabad on Sunday night.
The famous CTD officer, who was said to be friend of late Chaudhry Aslam, was gunned down by unidentified assailants at Shakeel Corporation, Karimabad, Block 1.
The martyred officer was known in several operations against members of banned groups such as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), sectarian organizations, and sub-nationalist factions.
Raza was reportedly visiting some friend in Karachi locality and while leaving his bulletproof vehicle, two bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately before fleeing.
Raza got critical injuries and was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital (ASH), where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. He suffered several gunshot wounds to the chest, neck, and head. Although a bullet was recovered, his family did not permit a complete post-mortem examination.
Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah expressed his sorrow and anger over the attack. A spokesperson stated that he paid tribute to the fallen officer and extended his condolences to the family.
Shah also directed Inspector General of Police to conduct an investigation and submit a report.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 8, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.65 for buying and 280.65 for selling on first working day of the week.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.3 and selling rate is 297.8 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.65
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|294.30
|297.80
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.50
|353.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.20
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.25
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.12
|748.12
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.90
|204.90
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.60
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.61
|916.61
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.89
|59.69
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.34
|77.04
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202.15
|204.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.11
|311.61
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.