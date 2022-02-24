PTI leader’s son, aides booked for thrashing NADRA officers in Sialkot (VIDEO)

NAROWAL – Phalora police lodged a case against Ahsan Abbas, the son of PTI leader Ghulam Abbas, and his accomplices for thrashing NADRA officers in Chawinda in Pasrur tehsil.

Reports in local media said the son of PTI leader, who was also a former provincial minister, assaulted the NADRA office in charge and other officers for ‘being denied protocol’.

The complainant, Abid Abdul Rehman, the in-charge of Nadra office, told cops that son of a former PTI ticket-holder from NA-74, and his accomplices entered his office and assaulted them.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف کے ٹکٹ ہولڈر غلام عباس کے بیٹے کی نادرا آفس کے انچارج سے بدمعاشیاں تھپروں گالی گلوچ جان سے مارنے کی دھمکیاں

چونڈہ نادرا آفس میں پی ٹی آئی کے ٹکٹ ہولڈر غلام عباس کے بیٹے احسن عباس کی غُنڈہ گردی انچارج ناردا آفس چونڈہ عابد رانا پر تشدد کیا تھانہ پھلورہ میں مقدمہ pic.twitter.com/yEYgK5b02w — Sharjeel Ahmad (@Sharjee19470566) February 22, 2022

Rehman mentioned that Ahsan Abbas called him last week and asked him to facilitate him in making voter ID cards. The conversation triggered the ruling party leader’s son and he started abusing him and threatening him.

Later, Abbas along with his accomplices stormed the NADRA office and assaulted him besides hurling abuses, the complainant told cops.

As senior officers tried to rescue him but the assailants also thrashed them. They disrupted the office work and ransacked furniture at the premises.

PTI suspends membership of Karachi leader for ... 07:52 PM | 26 Jun, 2019 KARACHI - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf suspended the membership of former district president Malir, Masroor Ali ...

Meanwhile, a case was registered against Abbas, Mitla and five others under the Telegraph Act 25-D / 506 and section 186 of PPC, per reports.

Sialkot DPO also took the action and ordered the concerned official to arrest the suspects at the earliest.