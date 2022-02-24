US calls on PM Imran to 'voice concern about Ukraine' during his meeting with Putin

ISLAMABAD/WASHINGTON – Ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US has called on the Pakistani premier to raise concerns and objections to Moscow over plans about Kyiv.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit comes as Russian forces started a major military operation on Ukraine. Moscow reportedly carried out strikes on military infrastructure and border guard units, reports in international media said.

US urged PM Khan as he is the first foreign leader to meet with President Putin amid escalating crisis. US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, while reacting to Imran Khan's meeting with the Russian premier, said “it is the responsibility of every country to voice objection to Russia's actions in Ukraine”.

With a sturdy stance on the Ukraine crisis, Washington informed Islamabad about its position on the situation.

"We've communicated to Pakistan our position regarding Russia's further renewed invasion of Ukraine and we have briefed them on our efforts to pursue diplomacy over war," US officials said during a presser.

Earlier, Imran Khan speaking with Russian TV clarified that Islamabad does not want to join any bloc in a new cold war as siding with the United State in the Cold War cost it dearly.

Slight change in schedule of Imran-Putin meeting

Prime Minister of Pakistan, who is on an official visit to Russia, has rescheduled his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Reports in local media claimed that the duration of Prime Minister Imran Khan's meeting with the Russian President has been increased to three hours.

All eyes are on today’s crucial meeting as Khan is the first Pakistani premier in over two decades to visit Russia. Both sides will exchange views on major regional and international issues. Khan is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior members of the federal cabinet.

The situation in the region will also be discussed in the meeting with Imran Khan and Vladimir Putin.

PM Imran will also discuss energy cooperation and other issues with Russia. He will push for the construction of a long-delayed, multi-billion-dollar gas pipeline to be built in collaboration with Russian companies, per reports.

Khan landed in Moscow on Wednesday and received a red carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the airport.