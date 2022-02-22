Ahead of historic visit to Russia, PM Imran hopes Ukraine crisis resolved peacefully
Khan says ‘no desire to be a part of bloc politics as Pakistan desires trading relations with all countries’
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan said military conflicts do not solve the problems while stressing the need for a peaceful solution amid the Ukraine crisis.
Speaking in an interview with Russia TV, the premier mentioned that the prevailing Ukraine crisis would be resolved peacefully as the consequences of the looming situation would have a direct impact on the developing countries in form of a shortage of food supply and soaring oil prices.
As Russia ordered troops to enter disputed regions in eastern Ukraine, Khan said it is insane to have conflict, with an idea to have people die.
Prime Minister Imran Khan interview with Russia TV (RT) @RT_com @PakPMO @ImranKhanPTI #APPNewshttps://t.co/rvc4CK0Bxi— APP 🇵🇰 (@appcsocialmedia) February 22, 2022
PM said the consequences of such conflict for the developing world will be disastrous which is already trying to reel from the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic and the skyrocketing inflation.
Meanwhile, PM said that greater cooperation between the US, China and Russia will benefit mankind much more than the conflict. He also hinted at strengthening bilateral relations with Russia and that he looks forward to his Moscow visit.
Commenting on peace in the region, Prime Minister said the incumbent government first approached India after coming to power in order to resolve the outstanding Kashmir dispute.
Khan, however, lamented that New Delhi has been taken over the racist ideology inspired by Nazis.
