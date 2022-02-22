Pakistan reaffirms support for Ukraine ahead of PM Imran’s visit to Russia

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s upcoming visit to Russia.

Kyiv’s first deputy minister of foreign affairs Emine Dzheppar shared the development on official Twitter.

Pakistan’s Ambassador retired Major Gen Noel Israel Khokhar met her and expressed support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. “Grateful to Pakistan for supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the tweet reads.

🇺🇦 🇵🇰elçisi Noyel İzrayel Hohar ile 🇺🇦-🇵🇰, hususan BMT, UNESCO, @OIC_OCI ve diger halqara teşkilâtlar çerçivesinde eki/çoq taraflı işbirlikniñ kenişlemesini muzakere ettik. 🇵🇰-ğa 🇺🇦 suvereniteti ve topraq bütünligini desteklegeni içün teşekkür ettim. pic.twitter.com/qM3RhfW5QC — Emine Dzheppar (@EmineDzheppar) February 21, 2022

The timing of the meeting is being seen as very significant as it took place days before PM Khan will be visiting Russia at a time of its heightened tensions with Ukraine.

Defence cooperation between the two countries specifically in defence production, has been growing as several projects are underway on the basis of the transfer of technology and joint ventures between both sides.

Earlier, the Eastern European country got the contract for repair of IL-78 and, Ukrainian-built T-80UD tanks are said to be a crucial part of Pakistan’s armoured corps.

Pakistan announces schedule for PM Imran Khan's ... 10:26 PM | 21 Feb, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan will leave for Moscow on a two-day maiden visit on February ...

Prime Minister Imran Khan is set to visit Russia on Feb 23-24 at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the cabinet, on the “official visit”, Foreign Office said in a statement.

Khan’s crucial visit will contribute to the further deepening of the multifaceted Pakistan-Russia bilateral relationship and enhancement of mutual cooperation in diverse fields.