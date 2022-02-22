Mariyam Nafees celebrates birthday with family and friends
Mariyam Nafees celebrates birthday with family and friends
Pakistani actress Mariyam Nafees celebrated her birthday in style with her family and friends.

The gorgeous actress took to Instagram and shared her birthday party pictures. In the photos, she can be seen having fun with her husband and friends at a yacht.

She looked casual and fun and shared a beautiful message on her Instagram.

“I probably say this a lot but that’s how I feel - super duper fluper blessed. All day, everyday and especially on my birthday! Thank you each and everyone of you for all the love, messages, calls, flowers, duaas, celebrations - ahhh I could go onnn!.

“In short, thank you for making me feel SO LOVED!

“I don’t think I need anything else. Thank you for celebrating me literally the whole week! ????

A big fat huggy to my guy for always going an extra mile to make me smile and make my special days extra special!.”

