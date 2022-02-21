Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed spotted with Nimra Khan on a flight

Pakistani celebrities Hiba Bukhari and Arez Ahmed are one of the most-liked couples in showbiz. Every now and then, they drop glimpses of their private life which leave their fan base gushing.

This time around, the Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai actor Nimra Khan was spotted with the newlyweds on a flight having the time of their life.

Needless to say, the video has gone viral on social media and fans are loving the cute interaction and hilarious antics by Hiba and Arez which were captured by Khan.

Hiba and Arez had a dreamy fairy-tale wedding and later the couple jetted off to Sri Lanka for their honeymoon.

On the work front, Hiba has been riding high on the success of her drama serial Berukhi and Nimra Khan has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Aye Musht-e-Khaak.