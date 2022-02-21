Three killed as fighter jet crashes into Iran school 
09:55 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
Three killed as fighter jet crashes into Iran school 
Source: IRNA
TEHRAN – An Iranian fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, leaving two crew members and a passerby dead. 

Reports said that the F-5 fighter jet crashed into the wall of a school in the city’s central district of Monajem. It was heading back to the base from a training mission when it developed technical problem and went down.  

A fire broke out at the place of the incident and it was doused by the firefighters.  

According to the state-run news agency IRNA, the school was luckily closed due to Covid-19 restrictions in the country. 

Monday’s warplane crash was the first accident involving a military jet reported by Iran since December 2019.

Back then, a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near a dormant volcano in the northwest Iran during a test flight, according to official media.

