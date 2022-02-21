Three killed as fighter jet crashes into Iran school
Share
TEHRAN – An Iranian fighter jet crashed during a training mission in the northwestern city of Tabriz on Monday, leaving two crew members and a passerby dead.
Reports said that the F-5 fighter jet crashed into the wall of a school in the city’s central district of Monajem. It was heading back to the base from a training mission when it developed technical problem and went down.
A fire broke out at the place of the incident and it was doused by the firefighters.
According to the state-run news agency IRNA, the school was luckily closed due to Covid-19 restrictions in the country.
Monday’s warplane crash was the first accident involving a military jet reported by Iran since December 2019.
Back then, a MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near a dormant volcano in the northwest Iran during a test flight, according to official media.
Iran admits its air defence system ‘mistakenly ... 09:35 AM | 11 Jan, 2020
TEHRAN – While blaming the "highest level of readiness" resulting from tensions with the United States (US), Iran ...
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- What is Conservation agriculture?09:38 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
- Why drone usage is important in agriculture?06:42 PM | 5 Feb, 2022
- Haris Rauf in trouble for slapping teammate Kamran Ghulam11:06 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- First Lady Bushra Bibi's son Musa arrested in wine case in Lahore11:02 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Three killed as fighter jet crashes into Iran school09:55 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
-
- PSL7, Match 30: Lahore Qalandars need 159 runs to beat Peshawar Zalmi ...09:00 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Justin Bieber tests positive for coronavirus03:27 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- 'Badshah Begum': Zara Noor Abbas gets candid about her role in ...03:55 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- Aamir Liaquat's former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar faces backlash after ...02:03 PM | 21 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022