Global cyber outage disrupts flights, banking, and operations

Global IT outages have been reported in Singapore, US, UK, India, and Australia, impacting flights, banking, and corporate operations.

The disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, seems to originate from an issue with the cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

American cybersecurity tech giant CrowdStrike acknowledged receiving widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, referring to the blue screen of death that signifies a system crash on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Several ticketing system and all customer service channels are experiencing technical difficulties due to the CrowdStrike issue.

Flight information boards at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 show that some flights have been re-timed.

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific also announced that self-service check-in facilities at Hong Kong International Airport are currently unavailable due to "unexpected technical issues."

Customers have been asked to check in online via the airline's website or mobile app and get their boarding pass before heading to the airport.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft resolved a cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

