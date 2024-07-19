Search

TechnologyWorld

Global cyber outage disrupts flights, banking, and operations

Web Desk
01:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024
Global cyber outage disrupts flights, banking, and operations
Source: File Photo

Global IT outages have been reported in Singapore, US, UK, India, and Australia, impacting flights, banking, and corporate operations. 

The disruption, linked to Microsoft's Windows, seems to originate from an issue with the cybersecurity software firm CrowdStrike.

American cybersecurity tech giant CrowdStrike acknowledged receiving widespread reports of BSODs on Windows hosts, referring to the blue screen of death that signifies a system crash on Microsoft's Windows operating system.

Several ticketing system and all customer service channels are experiencing technical difficulties due to the CrowdStrike issue.

Flight information boards at Changi Airport's Terminal 4 show that some flights have been re-timed. 

Hong Kong airline Cathay Pacific also announced that self-service check-in facilities at Hong Kong International Airport are currently unavailable due to "unexpected technical issues."

Customers have been asked to check in online via the airline's website or mobile app and get their boarding pass before heading to the airport.

American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, and Allegiant Air grounded flights less than an hour after Microsoft resolved a cloud services outage that impacted several low-cost carriers.

More updates to follow...

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

01:15 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Global cyber outage disrupts flights, banking, and operations

10:32 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

TV, Internet access restricted in Bangladesh as students set state ...

10:02 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

Seven Pakistanis executed in Saudi Arabia this year as total tally ...

09:35 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Trump's granddaughter Kai makes 1st public appearance after attempt ...

07:21 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Israeli parliament approves resolution against establishment of ...

07:11 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Brazilian influencer Kate Torres sentenced to 8 years for human ...

Most viewed

01:23 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Dubai Royal Sheikha Mahra getting a divorce from Sheikh Mana?

11:49 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

Social media influencer Aanvi Kamdar falls to death in 300-foot gorge

09:00 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Saudi Arabia executes Pakistani national for heroin smuggling

09:46 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Six foreign tourists found dead in Bangkok luxury hotel

04:27 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Shabana Mahmood creates history by becoming UK’s first Muslim woman ...

08:43 AM | 18 Jul, 2024

US President Joe Biden contracts Covid-19 for the third time

Advertisement

Latest

01:40 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Elimination of violence against women Punjab govt’s top priority: Hina Pervaiz

Gold & Silver

02:54 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Gold hits all-time high after Rs4,600 per tola increase in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: