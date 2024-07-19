Search

Business

PSX plunges over 1,200 points amid political uncertainty

Web Desk
02:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2024
PSX plunges over 1,200 points amid political uncertainty

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) faced accelerated selling pressure on Friday, with the benchmark index shedding more than 1,200 points in intraday trade, which most analysts attributed to political noise.

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index declined by 1206.1 points, or 1.47 percent, dropping to 80,633.76 from the previous close of 81,839.86.

“Recent political noise seems to have led to some profit-taking as the PSX has rallied more than 28 percent during the year,” said Amreen Soorani, head of research at JS Global.

Shahab Farooq, director of research at Next Capital Limited, attributed the bearish momentum to “general profit-taking amid political noise.”

Regarding the next Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, Farooq said, “A further cut in the policy rate in the upcoming MPC meeting, with July inflation expected around 11.5 percent, along with the corporate results season, may resume investors’ confidence — keeping political risk aside.”

Saad Ali, Intermarket Securities Director of Research, said that he believes the drop was partly due to profit taking after a strong rally since news of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

"But recent increase in political noise after the Supreme Court decision on reserved seats may have dampened investor sentiment. Some corners of the market may be factoring in a pause in monetary easing in the July MPC."

Yousuf M Farooq, director of research at Chase Securities, stated, “The market has corrected on increasing political noise in the country. It is important to note that the index has seen a sharp rally on the back of a stabilizing economy, lower inflation, improved current account, and the expectation of lower interest rates,” adding that they expect the stabilization to continue with the board approval of the next International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Business

02:10 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

PSX plunges over 1,200 points amid political uncertainty

09:31 AM | 19 Jul, 2024

New fare structure for Peshawar BRT announced; Check all details here

01:24 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Pakistan Railways jacks up fares for all passenger trains after ...

12:09 PM | 18 Jul, 2024

Pakistani rupee to reach Rs310 against US Dollar by 2025, says Fitch

07:53 PM | 17 Jul, 2024

Imran Khan to stay in jail, govt will last 18 months, says Fitch 

03:05 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

PakWheels Celebrates 21 Years of Revolutionizing Car Buying and ...

Business

02:58 PM | 16 Jul, 2024

Pakistan's IMF agreement enhances funding prospects: Moody’s

Advertisement

Latest

02:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 19 Jul, 2024

Gold price drops by Rs3,000 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 19 July 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 19, 2024 (Friday) in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was being quoted at 278.9 for buying and 280.8 for selling. Euro's buying rate remains stable at 301.25 and selling rate is 303.15.

British Pound rate is 354.75 for buying, and 358.25 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 76.4 and Saudi Riyal lowered to 73.65.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.9 280.8
Euro EUR 301.25 303.15
UK Pound Sterling GBP 354.75 358.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.65 74.37
Australian Dollar AUD 184.55 186.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.15 749.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.75 205.75
China Yuan CNY 38.35 38.75
Danish Krone DKK 40.05 40.45
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.25 917.35
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.95 59.75
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.24 171.24
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.04 26.34
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.89
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.39 77.09
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 26.4 26.7
Swiss Franc CHF 309.05 311.55
Thai Bhat THB 7.5 7.65

Horoscope

09:59 PM | 28 Jun, 2024

IHC dismisses petition in Tyrian White case as intrusion into Imran Khan's affairs

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: