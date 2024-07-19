Elimination of violence against women Punjab govt’s top priority: Hina Pervaiz

LAHORE– Punjab Women Protection Authority Chairperson Hina Pervaiz Butt says protection of women and the elimination of violence against them is the top priority of the Punjab government.

“Any form of pressure or violence against women will not be tolerated. We fundamentally need to change the mindset of our society. Those who mistreat women and have a negative perception of women in society are actually afraid of women,” said the chairperson in a statement.

She said that incidents of violence against women were reported in Multan, Faisalabad, and Sheikhupura last week.

The Punjab government, she said, is creating a mechanism where the government itself would act as the plaintiff against those who mistreat women and children or commit sexual violence against them.

The government would take every possible step to eliminate violence. We need to create practical measures for the protection and security of women, she added.