Israel shuts embassies worldwide after Iran strikes

In the wake of its large-scale attack on Iran, Israel has announced the closure of its embassies globally and urged its citizens to exercise extreme caution. Statements posted on embassy websites Friday advised Israelis abroad to avoid displaying Jewish or Israeli symbols publicly.

“In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed and consular services suspended,” read one of the notices.

Citizens were advised to cooperate with local security agencies if confronted with any hostile incidents. No timeline was given for the reopening of the missions.

Israeli nationals overseas were also asked to fill out a form to update the foreign ministry on their location, aiding in the coordination of reservist recalls and potential evacuation flights.