Iran strikes back: Drone barrage hits Tel Aviv, panic erupts near Israeli Defence HQ

In response to Israel’s earlier devastating strikes, Iran has launched a second round of retaliatory attacks, triggering chaos in Tel Aviv.

According to international media, sirens echoed through the Israeli capital as fires and smoke were seen near the Ministry of Defense headquarters. At least five locations have declared emergencies.

Civilians rushed to underground bunkers amid the blaring sirens, and scenes of panic and screams filled the city. The commotion erupted as Iran resumed drone attacks after a brief lull.

Iranian state media claimed that over 100 drones have been launched in retaliation to Israel’s previous strikes.

Meanwhile, Israeli authorities said they successfully intercepted the incoming drones and missiles. Rescue services confirmed that at least seven people have been injured in the attacks.