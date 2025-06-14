Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Saudi Riyal to PKR 13 June 2025

8:55 am | Jun 14, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against global currencies, with US Dollar currently being sold at Rs282.9 and sold at Rs285.30, while British Pound Sterling is fetching Rs384.30 on buying and Rs387.80 on selling.

Euro stands at Rs326.05 for buying and Rs328.80 for selling. Saudi Riyal is trading between Rs75.03 and Rs75.80, while the UAE Dirham is priced between Rs77 and Rs77.80.

Kuwaiti Dinar remains one of the highest-valued currencies, bought at Rs911.75 and sold at Rs921.25.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.90 285.30
Euro EUR 326.05 328.80
UK Pound Sterling GBP 384.30 387.80
UAE Dirham AED 77.00 77.80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.03 75.80
Australian Dollar AUD 182.00 186.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.50 756.50
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.00 211.00
Chinese Yuan CNY 38.85 39.25
Danish Krone DKK 42.23 42.63
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.59 35.94
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.97 2.03
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.75 921.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 66.00 66.60
New Zealand Dollar NZD 168.50 170.50
Norwegian Krone NOK 27.30 27.60
Omani Riyal OMR 733.00 741.50
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.81 77.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 218.00 220.00
Swedish Krona SEK 29.09 29.39
Swiss Franc CHF 335.55 338.35
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
 
