Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Pound, Saudi Riyal to PKR 13 June 2025

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee witnessed slight changes against global currencies, with US Dollar currently being sold at Rs282.9 and sold at Rs285.30, while British Pound Sterling is fetching Rs384.30 on buying and Rs387.80 on selling.

Euro stands at Rs326.05 for buying and Rs328.80 for selling. Saudi Riyal is trading between Rs75.03 and Rs75.80, while the UAE Dirham is priced between Rs77 and Rs77.80.

Kuwaiti Dinar remains one of the highest-valued currencies, bought at Rs911.75 and sold at Rs921.25.