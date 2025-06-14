Iran’s fresh missile strikes kill 4, injure dozens in Israel as fighting escalates

TEL AVIV – Iranian forces launched new wave of missile strikes targeting Israeli capital, and its adjoining regions, retaliating to IDF attacks on nuclear sites.

Iranian state media confirmed the attacks as part of a military operation dubbed “True Promise 3,” carried out in retaliation for recent Israeli airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear and military facilities.

Israeli military reported detecting incoming missiles and immediately urged civilians to seek shelter as defense forces worked to intercept the barrage. Explosions were reported in both Tel Aviv and Tehran, highlighting the deepening tensions in the region.

The moments when Iran's missile directly hit Tel Aviv, Israel.pic.twitter.com/OoT1m9FSyS — The Random Guy (@RandomTheGuy_) June 14, 2025

Casualties have been reported on both sides. Israeli authorities confirmed two deaths and dozens of injuries resulting from the Iranian missile strikes. Meanwhile, Iranian sources reported significant losses, including senior military officials killed and hundreds of civilians wounded during Israeli air raids.

The conflict shows no signs of abating. Tehran vowed crushing response” to Israeli military actions, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that further military operations are imminent. A senior Iranian official also threatened to target regional military bases of any nation supporting Israel.

World leaders expressed increasing concern over the risk of the conflict spreading into a broader regional war as diplomatic efforts remain stalled.

The situation remains highly volatile as both nations brace for further confrontations and heightened military activity. Emergency services in Israel continue rescue and relief operations amid widespread damage caused by the missile strikes.