Today Gold Rates in Pakistan – Latest 24, 22 Karat Gold Price – 14 June 2025

KARACHI – Gold rates in Pakistan jumped to all-time high of Rs361,500 amid big rally in international bullion market, where gold rates crossed $3,400 per ounce mark.

Data shared by Saraffa Association shows gold prices soared by Rs4,600 per tola, taking the new rate to Rs361,500 per tola. Similarly, the price per 10 grams jumped by Rs4,023 to settle at Rs310,007.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs361,500 Rs3,780 Lahore Rs361,500 Rs3,780 Islamabad Rs361,500 Rs3,780 Peshawar Rs361,500 Rs3,780 Quetta Rs361,500 Rs3,780

All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association confirmed the increase and attributed it to the rising international trend.

Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 329,083 Per 10 Gram Gold 282,140 Per 1 Gram Gold 28,214 Per Ounce 799,672

Silver prices also followed suit, rising by Rs35 per tola to Rs3,780 and by Rs30 per 10 grams to Rs3,240. International silver prices stood above $36 per ounce.

The bullion market continues to show strong upward momentum amid global economic uncertainties, prompting investors to turn to precious metals as a safe haven.