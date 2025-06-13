Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan -13 June 2025 – 22 and 24 Carat Prices

Gold prices increased by Rs4,000 per tola to Rs356,900 in the local market on Friday, driven by a rise in international rates.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold reached Rs356,900 per tola. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,430, closing at Rs305,984.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold Silver Karachi Rs356,900 Rs3,745 Lahore Rs356,900 Rs3,745 Islamabad Rs356,900 Rs3,745 Peshawar Rs356,900 Rs3,745 Quetta Rs356,900 Rs3,745

Gold Prices

Gold Rate 22K Gold 18K Gold Per Tola 327,591.667 267,875.000 Per 10 Gram 280,290.833 230,692.500 Per 1 Gram 28,290.083 23,692.250 Per Ounce 788,757.750 645,347.250

The upward trend in the local market followed a $30 increase in global gold prices, which rose to $3,375 per ounce. Local gold prices are typically calculated with a premium of $20 over international rates to reflect domestic market dynamics.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. Silver was quoted at Rs3,745 per tola and Rs3,210 for 10 grams.