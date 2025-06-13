Today’s Gold Rate in Pakistan -13 June 2025 – 22 and 24 Carat Prices

Gold prices increased by Rs4,000 per tola to Rs356,900 in the local market on Friday, driven by a rise in international rates.
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold reached Rs356,900 per tola. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold increased by Rs3,430, closing at Rs305,984.
Today Gold Rates
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Karachi
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,745
|Lahore
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,745
|Islamabad
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,745
|Peshawar
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,745
|Quetta
|Rs356,900
|Rs3,745
Gold Prices
|Gold Rate
|22K Gold
|18K Gold
|Per Tola
|327,591.667
|267,875.000
|Per 10 Gram
|280,290.833
|230,692.500
|Per 1 Gram
|28,290.083
|23,692.250
|Per Ounce
|788,757.750
|645,347.250
The upward trend in the local market followed a $30 increase in global gold prices, which rose to $3,375 per ounce. Local gold prices are typically calculated with a premium of $20 over international rates to reflect domestic market dynamics.
Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. Silver was quoted at Rs3,745 per tola and Rs3,210 for 10 grams.