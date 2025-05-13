Latest Gold Price in Pakistan Today; Gold Rates 22K and 24K

Gold prices in Pakistan saw massive drop, as bullion moved down by Rs10,400 per tola amid broader decline in the international bullion market. With the latest drop, the price of 24-karat gold is now recorded at Rs340,500 per tola, while the 10-gram rate stands at Rs291,880.

This sharp decline comes as global gold prices retreated by $18 per ounce, with international rates settling at $3,325, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams) Karachi Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Lahore Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Islamabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Peshawar Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Quetta Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Sialkot Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Hyderabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Faisalabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880 Gold 22k Rate in Pakistan Gold Rate 22K Gold Per Tola Gold 319,641 Per 10 Gram Gold 274,046 Meanwhile, silver rates remained stable at Rs3,417 per tola, showing no change from the previous day.

Market experts suggest that the sharp fall in gold prices could attract buyers back into the market, especially as local demand had cooled due to the previously high rates. However, they also caution that ongoing fluctuations in global markets could continue to influence domestic prices in the short term.

With geopolitical uncertainties and economic data continuing to shape global investor sentiment, further movements in bullion prices are expected in the coming days.