Latest Gold Price in Pakistan Today; Gold Rates 22K and 24K

By News Desk
8:44 am | May 13, 2025
Gold prices in Pakistan saw massive drop, as bullion moved down by Rs10,400 per tola amid broader decline in the international bullion market. With the latest drop, the price of 24-karat gold is now recorded at Rs340,500 per tola, while the 10-gram rate stands at Rs291,880.

This sharp decline comes as global gold prices retreated by $18 per ounce, with international rates settling at $3,325, inclusive of a $20 premium.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (Per Tola) Gold (Per 10 Grams)
Karachi Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Lahore Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Islamabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Peshawar Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Quetta Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Sialkot Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Hyderabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880
Faisalabad Rs340,500 Rs291,880

Market experts suggest that the sharp fall in gold prices could attract buyers back into the market, especially as local demand had cooled due to the previously high rates. However, they also caution that ongoing fluctuations in global markets could continue to influence domestic prices in the short term.

With geopolitical uncertainties and economic data continuing to shape global investor sentiment, further movements in bullion prices are expected in the coming days.

